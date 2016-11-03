Akhilesh Yadav’s Vikas Rath Yatra : The Hi-tech Mercedes rath breaks down, CM takes the car

Lucknow, Nov 03: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav’s hi-tech rath breaks down after barely a kilometre into the journey. Repair work has begun and the CM continues in a car.

Akhilesh Yadav’s new rath is a snazzy set of 10 wheels, a modified red Mercedes bus that will be the 43-year-old chief minister’s home for the next many days as he tours Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections.

Yadav set off on his Vikas Yatra after a show of strength by his supporters who clashed with supporters of his father and uncle.

After brief speeches by all the three SP bigwigs, Akhilesh set off on his rath, only to have it breakdown within a kilometre.

The rath has a hydraulic lift that will allow Akhilesh Yadav to be raised and address crowds during road shows and rallies from the bus. It has a CCTV camera, LCD televisions, sofas, a bed.