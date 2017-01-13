Akhnoor attack: Defence expert rubbishes Hafiz Saeed’s claim

New Delhi, Jan 13: : Defence Expert S.R. Sinho on Friday rubbished Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed’s claims that four ‘mujahideen’ terrorists attacked an Indian military camp in the Jammu region earlier this week, saying it is an attempt to befool the Indian security forces.

Asserting that Akhnoor area of Jammu and Kashmir is highly secured, Sinho said there is no possibility of intruding and escaping, adding there are high chances that the terrorists could be still hiding inside the Indian boundaries.

“I think he (Hafiz Saeed) should not thump his chest because I have a feeling these the terrorists who came to Akhnoor and carried out the operation on the Border Security Force are insiders and I don’t think they have gone back and probably they may be still hiding,” said Sinho.

“The security forces should not take his word, this statement is being made to mislead the security forces. Akhnoor is a very heavily guarded area by the Army and other security forces. So, there is no question of them crossing the border, coming and going back,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saeed claimed said that four ‘mujahideen’ attacked an Indian military camp in the Jammu region on Monday and added that they returned safely having suffered not a scratch.

Addressing a gathering of JuD activists in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Saeed said: “Four young men, day before yesterday in the evening, entered the camp at Akhnoor, Jammu. I am talking about something recent, it’s not an old event, it happened two days ago.”

“They cleaned up 10 rooms and killed 30 soldiers, and destroyed the entire camp,” he added.

(ANI)