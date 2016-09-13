Akon may sing for ‘Tum Bin 2’

Mumbai, Sep 13 : Popular American singer-rapper Akon is likely to collaborate with Anubhav Sinha for the Bollywood filmmaker’s upcoming film “Tum Bin 2”.

If sources are to be believed, Sinha is keen on bringing back Akon to India.

He had roped in the “Lonely” hitmaker for Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s “Ra.One” for the song “Chammak challo”.

And if all goes well, the artiste may sing for “Tum Bin 2”.

According to a source, the track in question titled “Tumhare siva kuch na” from “Tum Bin” will be recreated and used as the end credit song in “Tum Bin 2”.

The romantic song will also feature Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam and the video will be shot in India at a vintage property in October.

Akon was shortlisted from a list that included international names like Taio Cruz, Usher and Robin Thicke because of his wide audience base in India, his love for Bollywood and his familiarity with Sinha.

Sinha said in a statement: “It’s too early to divulge any details as we are in the primitive stages of discussion. However, it is true that we are looking at roping in a top grossing international artiste to feature and collaborate on this song but we have not yet finalised on anyone as of yet.

“We have already roped in West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo to feature in one of the songs called ‘Jaegerbomb’ with Ankit Tewari.”

Shot in Scotland, “Tum Bin 2” is all set to hit the screens on November 18.

Newcomers Neha Sharma, Aditya Seal and Aashim Gulati will feature in the film, which is written, directed and jointly produced by Sinha with Bhushan Kumar.

–IANS

