Akshay Kumar and Saina Nehwal Got Warnings from Maoists; Asking Them To Stand Against Police Atrocities

New Delhi, May 29: A recent Maoist leaflet has condemned the financial assistance by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Badminton player Saina Nehwal given to the families of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men killed in an attack in Sukma and asked the celebrities to stand against police atrocities, reported The Indian Express.

“We condemn the financial assistance given to the families of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans killed in PLGA attacks. We appeal to famous figures, film actors, sportspersons, and celebrities to stand with the revolution and poor people of India. Stand against police atrocities and human rights violations,” said the leaflet, as quoted by the newspaper.

On March, 12 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed in a surprise attack by Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. According to reports, the troops of A/E 219 battalion were on a road opening duty and providing security for road construction in the area when they were surprisingly targeted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack.

In the same month, the Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar and Badminton Star Saina Nehwal had pledged donations to the families of the CRPF martyrs. Akshay Kumar offered Rs 9 lakh in assistance to each family and Saina Nehwal offered a total of Rs 6 lakh. In another attack in April, Maoists had killed 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and injured 6 in a brutal encounter in the same region.

“My heart goes out to our soldiers who put their lives at risk to keep us safe. I can’t bring those soldiers back who lost their lives in Chhattisgarh but in my small way I want to donate this six lakhs for those families,” Saina Nehwal had said on her 27th birthday.

On the Republic Day eve of 2017, Akshay Kumar had posted a video on social media urging people to donate money to the families of martyred soldiers. Later, he also launched an app, ‘Bharat ke Veer’, to enable donors to make their payments.