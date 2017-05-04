Is Akshay Kumar the BJP’s candidate for Vinod Khanna’s Gurdaspur Constituency?

New Delhi, May 4: The BJP is attempting to rope in a film star to speak to Vinod Khanna’s Gurdaspur body electorate. The BJP is attempting to handle a Bollywood identity in Khanna’s body electorate in Punjab. The BJP is dealing with finding a man with the correct picture. According to a reliable source since it’s not a Rajya Sabha seat, the individual supplanting Khanna must have the capacity to convey, regardless of the way that the Punjab state races did not go BJP’s direction.

Bollywood whiz Akshay Kumar may likewise be considered for the seat. Kumar is said to have a spotless picture and is viewed as one of trustworthy countenances of Bollywood. He is one of the most noteworthy expense paying big names and his brainchild Bharat Ke Veer is doing. The activity was taken for givers to connect straightforwardly with the groups of saints’. Kumar has additionally been acknowledged for his recordings urging ladies to take up self-protection.

The DC report additionally expressed that Bollywood star Rishi kapoor might be considered. However, the paper included that since he is viewed as a questionable figure, he may not be considered. Kapoor’s as of late distributed collection of memoirs was likewise very questionable. In the event that at all Kapoor’s name is thought of it as, is simply because there is nobody else from the Kapoor family, the report included.

Different names being talked about are that of Raveena Tandon, Sonu Nigam and Sunny Deol. Be that as it may, the BJP needs a winnable applicant, who can be viewed as a tenable and prominent face, the report expressed.

The BJP will be in no mind-set to abandon the Gurdaspur situate and in the event that they field Kumar, triumph is rest guaranteed.