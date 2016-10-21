Akshay Kumar revealed the first look poster of ‘GOLD’

Mumbai, Oct 21: Here’s yet another surprise for all you Akshay Kumar fans out there! Few minutes ago, Akshay shared some important details of his next big project titled, ‘Gold’.

The film will be a historical sports drama which will showcase the journey of India winning its 1st gold medal as a free nation in the Olympics, 1948.

The first look poster of the film is out now and that has the Olympic gold medal of 1948, with a backdrop of India’s Flag – Tiranga!

Akshay shared this first poster on twitter and mentioned, “Set in 1948, the historic story of India’s first Olympic medal as a free nation, #GOLD coming to you on 15th August, 2018!”

The film will be directed by Reema Kagti, who previously helmed Talaash and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

This will be the first time Akshay and Reema will be working together and we are surely looking forward.

It will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and is set to hit the screens on 15th August, 2018.