Al Shabaab group kill dozens of Kenyan troops in Somalia

Mogadishu, Jan 27:The Islamist group al Shabaab says its fighters have killed dozens of Kenyan troops in an attack on a remote military base in Somalia.

The Kenyan army has denied the claim.

A spokesman for al Shabaab, which often launches attacks on troops of the African Union’s AMISOM force, said its fighters killed at least 57 Kenyans at the base in the southern town of Kulbiyow, near the Kenyan border on Thursday.

“That is false,” Kenyan military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Paul Njuguna told Reuters, in reference to al Shabaab’s claim that 57 soldiers were killed although he did not give any casualty figures.

“The operation is ongoing. We are receiving updates,” the officer added.

Kenyan television channel NTV reported in a headline that “several KDF (Kenya Defence Forces) soldiers believed killed” in the raid and heavy fighting was reported.

In January, al Shabaab said it had killed more than 100 Kenyan soldiers in El Adde, a Somali camp near the border with Kenya. The Kenyan military never gave details of casualties, but Kenya media reports suggested a toll of that magnitude.