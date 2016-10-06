Al-Shabab militants kill 6 people in attack in northeast Kenya

Nairobi,Oct6:Suspected al-Shabab militants have killed at least six people in an attack in north-east Kenya, the regional governor said.

Ali Roba, governor of Mandera County, said one person had also been seriously injured in the attack.

However he said security guards had been able to save 27 other people present at a public works site.

Kenya’s Daily Nation says the attack targeted “non-locals”.

