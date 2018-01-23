Stay away from the beach; Alaska earthquake prompts tsunami threat

January 23, 2018 | By :

Magnitude 8.2  earthquake struck off the southern coast of Alaska early Tuesday, the USGS said.

National Tsunami warning centers have issues alert to coastal areas and disaster management activities are taking place to defend the threat.

The quake struck at 0931 GMT in the Gulf of Alaska, 280 kilometers (175 miles) southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said.

The NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that, based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, “widespread hazardous tsunami waves were possible”.

Tags: ,
Top