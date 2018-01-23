Stay away from the beach; Alaska earthquake prompts tsunami threat

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Alaska early Tuesday, the USGS said.

National Tsunami warning centers have issues alert to coastal areas and disaster management activities are taking place to defend the threat.

Map of current #tsunami watches and warnings. Red is the warning area, yellow is the watch area pic.twitter.com/1ScmMgfOaT — Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) January 23, 2018

The quake struck at 0931 GMT in the Gulf of Alaska, 280 kilometers (175 miles) southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said.

UPDATE: based on preliminary reports, this has the potential to be a very large and very destructive tsunami. However, local geography will determine extent and scale of damage — Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) January 23, 2018

The NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that, based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, “widespread hazardous tsunami waves were possible”.