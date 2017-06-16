Alcatel announced the debut tablet from the A series as A3 10 inch , available in India on Flipkart at Rs 9,999

New Delhi, Jun 16: Alcatel, a leading player in telecom technology today announced the debut tablet from the A series as A3 10 inch and will be available in India on Flipkart at Rs 9,999. According to Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India, “A series is designed for consumers looking for premium range of mobile devices that offer affordability, functionality and most of all, fun. “This new family member of A series, A3 10 inch sports an extra-large display to deliver a premium tablet experience with blazing fast connectivity, loads of personality and a great price. It is now available from Alcatel in India.”

He said: “The new A310 was designed to provide our users with a complete immersive experience. The tablet comes with an array of features, that are unprecedented at this price and shall change the shape of this segment entirely.” On the occasion, Hari Kumar, Director Electronic Devices, Flipkart, said, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Alcatel and launch the new A3 10 tablet. The winning combination of innovative technology by Alcatel at competitive price points coupled with Flipkart’s wide market reach will certainly strike a chord with customers who are looking for tablets with great design and performance.” The 10 inch HD IPS Display provides crystal clear viewing and an enhanced cinematic experience to the users. The A3 10 deploys a 10.1-inch IPS display (1280 x 800 pixels) with 16M colors. It features ergonomic design and a slim 3D texturized back cover. The latest addition to the A3 series offers fantastic value. Equipped with a 4600 mAh non-removable battery, the A3 10 also packs a 5-Mpxl primary camera and a 2-Mpxl front camera for snapshots and video calls. Alcatel also launched other variants of the tablet priced at Rs 3999 and Rs 6999.