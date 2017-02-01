Alcatel announces 5 different modular smartphones at MWC

Beijing , Feb1:Alcatel will announce its next smartphones at Mobile World Congress on February 27. The company has started sending invites with the tagline ‘Light Up’. The company is rumoured to follow in the footsteps of Motorola and announce its own modular smartphones.

According to rumours, Alcatel might announce 5 different smartphones at MWC next month. The top attraction would be a modular device with functionality similar to MotoMods. According to Hungarian site Tech2, one of the modular back panel will come with colour LEDs – similar to the one shown on company’s invite. The LEDs are reportedly tuned to change with the music playing on the device.

There is very little details known about the other four devices but company’s first modular device is expected to be powered by a MediaTek processor. The smartphone is tipped to be priced around €320 at the time of launch.

TCL, Alcatel’s parent company will also showcase BlackBerry-branded Mercury with QWERTY keyboard at MWC. It will be interesting to see whether Alcatel continues to launch Windows 10 Mobile device or goes with an all Android lineup.