Alcatel launches its flagship device at Rs 16,999

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Alcatel, TCL communication’s mobile brand, on Thursday launched its flagship device “IDOL 4” in India and marked its entry into the VR space.

Priced at Rs 16,999, the device features Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor and 5.2 inch full HD display with 2D glass frame on both sides.

The “Boom Key” offers custom-made features to take photos, play music and generate effects in videos.

“The ‘Boom Key’ boom-ifies everything, from the sound to photos to gaming. We are optimistic that the consumers will love this product,” said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India.

The device sports 13MP back camera, an 8MP front camera and comes with a battery capacity of 2610 mAh. The flagship device also comes with VR goggles to give users a virtual reality experience. It also has a 360-degree photo and selfie ability.

“IDOL 4” is reversible in three ways as the interface rights itself if the users picks it up right side up or upside down.

“In addition, it is reversible left to right: stereo sound is always on the correct side, even when the phone is flipped and the speaker grille ensures that sound is unobstructed, whether the phone is facing up or turned over,” the company said.

Exclusively available on Flipkart from Thursday, the device sports speakers up to 3.6 watts on both sides and comes in three variants of gold, dark grey and metal silver frames.

