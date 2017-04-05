Alcatel launches world’s first 10-core smartphone with tetra cameras

Bologne, April05:French global telecommunications equipment company,Alcatel has launched a new smartphone that features four cameras, two on the rear and two upfront. Though having dual cameras on the rear or front are not new, most smartphones that feature dual cameras have it either on the rear or in the front. This is the first phone of its kind that features dual cameras on both ends.

The rear cameras are both 13MP, with one for colour and the other for monochrome photos to create better quality photos. The front camera has one 8MP sensor and another 5MP sensor. The rear camera supports RAW data files that spews images in DNG format for better image processing on photo editing software.

On the hardware front, the Alcatel Flash phone is powered by a 10-core Helio X20 processor and sports a 5.5-inch full HD display. With 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, the Flash has a find brushed metal texture body to give it a premium look.

The Flash is the world’s first smartphone with dual cameras on the rear and front and has presently been launched in the UAE only. No prices have been revealed as yet.