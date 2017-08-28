Alcohol consumption directly causes cancer in seven areas of human body, reveals new study.

London/UK, August 28: The dangers associated with consuming alcohol have long been known. From the increased incidences of liver disease to other health issues, alcohol’s impact on the body is well researched and recognized. But new data is now showing that there’s a clear link between the consumption of alcohol and the development of certain types of cancer. In this latest post, the team at The Law Firm reviews the latest research.

Data Links Alcohol with Cancer throughout the Body

A 2016 study within the journal Addiction has found that alcohol consumption is a direct cause of cancer in seven areas of the body. These areas include:

Oropharynx

Larynx

Esophagus

Liver

Colon

Rectum

Breast

Studies also show that alcohol can potentially be linked to pancreatic cancer, skin cancer, and prostate cancer. The results from these studies highlight the potentially deadly consequences of long-standing alcohol consumption.

How Much is Too Much?

While it can be difficult to determine the true safe limit for alcohol consumption, this research is changing the way recommended consumption limits are outlined. For example, the UK government has recently changed men’s alcohol consumption limits to be the same as that of women across the country. While the old guidelines allowed for men to drink as much as 21 units of alcohol per week, new guidelines show that the limit is now 14 units, the same as it is for women. This amounts to 7 pints of beer per week.

Smoking Can Exacerbate Cancer Risk

While alcohol carries a significant cancer risk for a range of people, research shows that smoking while drinking leads to a higher risk of developing cancer than either activity would on its own. This means that those who only smoke while they drink have an even greater incentive to quit. Smoking and drinking at the same time lead to a significantly higher risk of developing mouth and throat cancer. Simply quitting both habits is the best way to mitigate this risk over the long-term.

This infographic will help guide you in learning more about the links between alcohol consumption and cancer. To get insight into the latest research, check it out below.

Article and info graphics received through an email sent by Rebecca Hill.