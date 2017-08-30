Alert railway patrol staffer averts rail mishap after drunk driver crashed his Innova car within sniffing distance of railway track between Channapatna and Ramanagaram

BENGALURU,August30:: An alert railway patrol staffer averted a rail mishap after a drunk and negligent driver crashed his car within sniffing distance of a railway track in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The patrol staffer ensured nearly 500 passengers on board the Night Queen Passenger between Mysuru and Bengaluru had a safe journey.

Train no. 56253 had left Mysuru railway station at 11.55 pm on Monday and was headed towards Bengaluru. It had crossed the Channapatna railway station at 1.40 am on Tuesday and was on its way to Ramanagaram, when the driver received instructions to halt the train.

The reason: a damaged Innova car with two passengers inside was found dangerously close to the tracks, said a top railway official.

“It was shocking for a car to be there as the road is at an elevated level and atleast 100 feet away from the railway tracks.” It was learnt later that both men inside the vehicle were in an intoxicated condition and had veered away from the main road onto the railway tracks as they were not able to control the vehicle,” the official added. They were found with simple injuries on their leg and taken to the Channapatna government railway hospital.

Another official said that as soon as the patrolling staff Prabhakaran noticed the car (registration no. KA-01 8253) near the railway tracks, he alerted staff at the nearby level crossing. “This kind of situation is referred to as an infringement of railway tracks. It is not considered safe and a train cannot be allowed to run if an object is present so close,” he said.

Following the alert, the midnight passenger was stopped for 45 minutes on the tracks between Channapatna and Ramanagaram and then allowed to run at low speed.

According to Government Railway Police, an FIR has been booked at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway police station under Section 279 (endangering life through rash driving) of IPC against the occupants, car owner Satyanarayana (40) and driver Satish (25). Satyanarayana from Banashankari in Bengaluru runs a travel agency.

Asked why a case of drunken driving was not booked, a senior railway police personnel said that the police reached the spot only by 8 am for investigations. “Many hours have elapsed and even if the breathalyser test is conducted, the results may not be positive,” he said. “The driver also claimed that the car tyre burst when driving forcing it to go this path towards the track,” the police officer added.