Alert sounded as Cyclone Debbie bears down on Australia  

SYDNEY, Mar 27 : Thousands of Australians were being urged to evacuate from coastal communities in the path of a powerful cyclone on Monday, as the storm bore down on the nation’s northeast.

Cyclone Debbie is forecast to strengthen to a Category four storm, bringing winds of up to 300 km per hour (185 miles per hour), before it makes landfall in Queensland state early on Tuesday, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.

State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned it would be the most powerful storm to hit the country since Cyclone Yasi in 2011, which destroyed homes, shredded crops and ruined island resorts.