English Opener Alex Hales suffering from hand fracture,ruled out of India tour

Kolkata , Jan. 21 :England opener Alex Hales will miss the remainder of India tour after scans revealed that he had suffered from a hand fracture during his side’s defeat in Cuttack on Thursday.

Hales injured his right hand while diving to attempt a catch off former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in the second ODI, which India won by 15 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. While chasing the target, the England opener was seen taking his hand off the bat on occasions before being dismissed for 14 as England fell short of chasing 382, reports ESPNcricinfo.

The 28-year-old will return to England on Saturday and will see a hand surgeon next week. His replacement for the three-match T20 series would be announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after Sunday’s game.

The Eoin Morgan-led side have Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings in the one-day squad as reserve batsmen.

Meanwhile, the visitors have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the Cuttack ODI. Morgan has been fined 20 percent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 percent fine. (ANI)