Alexis Arquette: actor and activist dies aged 47

London, Sep 12: Alexis Arquette, the transgender character actress and sibling of actors David, Rosanna, Richmond and Patricia Arquette, died early on Sunday morning in Los Angeles. She was 47 and surrounded by family who serenaded her with David Bowies Starman, her siblings said in a statement.

Alexis was born Robert Arquette in Los Angeles in 1969, and was a performer from a young age, appearing in a music video for the Tubes Shes a Beauty at age 12.