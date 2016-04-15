Alia Bhatt as Bihari migrant to shock you

New Delhi, April 15: After Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the first look of the fourth lead of ‘Udta Punjab’ Alia Bhatt is finally out this morning! The motion-poster shows the 23-year-old actress as a distressed Bihari migrant with a perfect accent adding on to it. Sasha, yesterday took to his Instagram to share his ‘Tommy Singh’ look and a message for his ‘Shaandaar’ co-star Alia’s first look release. “#Tommysingh in the making 2. #UdtaPunjab trailer out day after. @aliaabhatt waiting for your first look tomorrow,” his message read. ‘Udta Punjab’ has been on news ever since it went on floors last year. With the look release of the actors, the film finally rolled out its promotions. The Abhishek Chaubey-directed movie, that deals with drugs and other problems of Punjab is slated to release on June 17 this year.