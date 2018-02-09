Alia Bhatt dating Hike founder Kavin Bharti Mittal?

February 9, 2018 | By :
Alia Bhatt dating Hike founder Kavin Bharti Mittal?

Mumbai, February 09: Alia Bhatt dating Hike messenger founder Kavin Bharti Mittal- is the latest link up rumour that has been doing the rounds in Bollywood. Rumour mills has been abuzz with reports of Alia Bhatt and her longtime boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra- ending their  6 year relationship recently.

Earlier there were also rumours of Alia dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

According to reports, Alia has moved on, but not to Ranbir. The new man in Alia’s life is the scion of the Mittal family.

Kavin Bharti Mittal, who is the founder founder of Hike Messenger is also the son of Telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal.

The two first met in October 2017, during the World Economic Forum.

Kavin who is an alumnus of Imperial College, London, founded Hike in 2012. A recent funding by Tencent and Foxconn had augmented the market value of Hike to $1.4 Billion.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
‘Total, built by Hike’, Now users can access some services without data
Union government plans to hike the maintenance amount three times, payable to parents and senior citizens for maintenance
Rio Olympians Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar in Forbes’ list of Under 30 super achievers
Fuel price hike with petrol up by 42 paise a litre, diesel up by Rs 1.03
This is what daddy Mahesh Bhatt did to make daughter Alia feel special
Alia Bhatt releases her version of Arijit Singh’s ‘Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le’
Top