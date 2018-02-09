Alia Bhatt dating Hike founder Kavin Bharti Mittal?

Mumbai, February 09: Alia Bhatt dating Hike messenger founder Kavin Bharti Mittal- is the latest link up rumour that has been doing the rounds in Bollywood. Rumour mills has been abuzz with reports of Alia Bhatt and her longtime boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra- ending their 6 year relationship recently.

Earlier there were also rumours of Alia dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

According to reports, Alia has moved on, but not to Ranbir. The new man in Alia’s life is the scion of the Mittal family.

Kavin Bharti Mittal, who is the founder founder of Hike Messenger is also the son of Telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal.

The two first met in October 2017, during the World Economic Forum.

Kavin who is an alumnus of Imperial College, London, founded Hike in 2012. A recent funding by Tencent and Foxconn had augmented the market value of Hike to $1.4 Billion.