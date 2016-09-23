Alia Bhatt overwhelmed by scoring 9 Million Twitter followers

Mumbai, Sep 23:  Actress Alia Bhatt has scored over 9 million followers on Twitter and says she is overwhelmed.

“Thank you for the love guys! Nine million love really feels overwhelming. Hope to always entertain and spread lots and lots of love!” Alia tweeted.

The 23-year-old, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, first appeared onscreen as a child artiste in a minor role in the thriller “Sangharsh”. As an adult, she made her acting debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in Karan Johar’s “Student of the Year”.

Alia has appeared in several movies like “Highway”, “2 States”, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, “Kapoor &amp; Sons” and “Udta Punjab”.

The 23-year-old actress is an avid user of social media and keeps updating her fans about her professional and personal life.

On the work front, Alia will soon be seen sharing screen space with actor Shah Rukh Khan for Gauri Shinde’s film “Dear Zindagi”.

