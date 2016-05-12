Alia Bhatt ‘thanks’ her fans for their response to ‘Ikk Kudi’ song

Mumbai, May 12 : Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has ‘thanked’ her fans for the appreciation she has received for the second song ‘Ikk Kudi’ released from her upcoming film ‘UdtaPunjab’.

Thankk you all for the #IkkKudi love!!!! Hope you all love and enjoy the film too.. Coming soooon #UdtaPunjab17thJune ❤️❤️ @diljitdosanjh — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 11, 2016

After Chita Ve took the audiences on a trippy musical ride, the next song Ikk Kudi is set to add another color to the eclectic album

Adding a new dimension to the music, Ikk Kudi is a soulful melody that depicts Alia’s journey in the film.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Phantom Productions, Udta Punajb is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and is set to release on June 17.

