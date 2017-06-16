Alibaba backed digital payments offering major discounts on flagship smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung.

New Delhi, June16:Alibaba-backed digital payments and commerce platform Paytm is offering major discounts on flagship smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung.

The discounts are available across all storage variants of the smartphones, along with a few exciting cash back offers.

10 smartphones set to launch in India soon We have entered almost the middle of the year 2017. The year so far has seen the launch of several flagship smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 edge and LG G6. There has been hectic activity in the entry-level and mid-range segment too. The segment has seen several big-ticket launches from company’s like Xiaomi, Lenovo, Motorola, Vivo and Oppo. Apple too launched new storage variants of Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. The company has also been launching some attractive offers for its entire range of products, including iPhone 5s. Globally, too the last few weeks have seen some big launches from companies like HTC, Motorola, Huawei and Sony. China-based OnePlus too is rumoured to launch its next flagship, dubbed OnePlus 5, in the coming weeks. So, all those planning to buy a new smartphone there’s will be choices galore. For many of these smartphones are set to hit Indian shelves in the coming months. Here are 10 from the list. OnePlus 5 OnePlus’s upcoming flagship smartphone OnePlus 5 is among the most-awaited smartphones of the year. The smartphone has been keeping the rumour mills churning for months now. The smartphone’s alleged images too have surfaced online. The company recently said that the upcoming smartphone will run on Qualcomm’s latest processor Snapdragon 835. The processor has been confirmed by the US-based Qualcomm as well. There are numerous speculations about the design of the smartphone with some leaks suggesting OnePlus 5 to have horizontal rear camera, others betting on vertical dual rear camera setup. According to the screenshot detailing the AnTuTu listing, the smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat (most likely serving as base for Oxygen OS), is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, Adreno 540 GPU, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of base internal storage. It sports a Full HD (1080×1920 pixels resolution) display. The dual-camera setup at the back is expected to have two 16MP modules. (Representative image) Xiaomi Mi 6 Launched in China last month, Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone Mi 6 is claimed to among the company’s most awaited smartphones in India. Expected to be launched in India soon, Xiaomi Mi 6 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 flagship SoC and has 6GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 5.15-inch Full HD display and has a four-sided 3D-glass design. It is the first Xiaomi smartphone to come sans the 3.5mm audio jack. Xiaomi Mi 6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system topped with MIUI skin. The smartphone comes in two variants based on internal storage – 64GB and 128GB. As for the cameras, Xiaomi Mi 6 has a dual-rear camera setup with 12MP lenses (one wide-angle and one telephoto), OIS and 4K video recording capability. There is also an 8MP selfie camera. HTC U11 HTC recently launched its flagship smartphone for the year 2017 — HTC U11. The much-talked about smartphone comes with ‘squeezable’ bezels. The smartphone comes with 8 sensors on the side bezels to register the squeeze. These sensors are integrated with the Edge Sense and lets users ‘long press’ to launch apps. The feature can be customized inside the settings. As for specifications, the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch QHD (2560×1440 pixels) Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating, is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with 6GB or 4GB RAM. The 6GB RAM version comes with 128GB storage, while the 4GB RAM version includes 64GB inbuilt storage. On the camera front, the device includes 12MP autofocus rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and Dual Pixel tech The smartphone is already available in the US and the UK markets and is expected to hit the Indian retail stores soon. Moto C, C Plus Lenovo-owned Motorola’s recently-launched two entry-level smartphones — Moto C and Moto C Plus. Both the smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and are powered by MediaTek processors. They have a 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash and sport a micro-textured rear panel. The Moto C comes with a 5-inch FWVGA display with 480×854 pixel resolution, is backed by a 2,350 mAh battery and features a 5MP rear camera. The device comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB/16GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Moto C Plus sports a 5-inch HD display with 720×1280 pixel resolution, packs a 4,000 mAh battery and has 8MP rear camera with LED flash and É/2.2 aperture. The smartphones are expected to launch in India soon. Nokia 6, 5, 3 With the classic Nokia 3310 (2017) hitting the India shelves recently, the Finnish company HMD Global is getting ready to launch other Nokia smartphones in the country. HMD Global is the brand license for Nokia smartphones worldwide. The company is expected to launch its Nokia 6, 5, 3 smartphones by June-end. Coming to the specs, the Nokia 6 includes a 5.5-inch Full-HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. For imaging duties, there’s a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The Nokia 5 sports a 5.2-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB inbuilt storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera and 3000mAh battery life. As for Nokia 3, it features a 5-inch HD IPS display, quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB expandable storage, 8MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera and 2650mAh battery life. HMD Mobile India vice president Ajey Mehta recently told ET that the company has plans to launch exclusive brand stores in the country and rope in over 400 distributors to re-build the strong offline retail presence. Sony Xperia XZ Premium Sony is likely to launch its Xperia XZ Premium smartphone in India next month. The premium smartphone is successor to Xperia XZ, launched in India in October 2016. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch 4K resolution display and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. Sony Xperia XZ Premium packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. For imaging, the smartphone comes with a 19MP rear camera and a 13MP front-facing snapper, with 3,230mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet. Huawei P10 Huaweis P10 smartphone too is expected to hit the Indian market in the next few months. The smartphone sports a 5.1-inch full-HD display. It has a glass coating with (1080×1920 pixels) resolution. The Huawei P10 smartphone powered by the company’s latest octa-core Kirin 960 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. In the optics department, the smartphone features 20MP + 12MP rear Leica cameras with f/1.8 aperture along with an 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture. The smartphone is backed by a 3,200mah battery.

Starting off with Apple, the iPhone 7’s 32GB variant is available at Rs 45,000 (originally priced at Rs 60,000) onwards, with an additional cash back of Rs 5,850. On the other hand, the 128GB version (originally launched at Rs 70,000) is available at 53,000 onwards. It also has a cash back offer of Rs 6,400. As for the iPhone 7 Plus’ 32GB variant, it’s available at Rs 58,000, down from its original price of Rs 72,000. The 128GB variant, which had an original price of Rs 82,000, is available at Rs 66,000. Both variants also have a cash back offer of Rs 7,000.

Coming to Google, the 32GB Pixel is available at Rs 40,399 onwards. Its original price is Rs 57,000. The 128 GB variant of the same smartphone, which was launched originally at Rs 66,000, is available at Rs 50,490 onwards. As for the Pixel XL, its 32GB variant can be purchased at Rs 50,490, while the 128GB variant is being sold at Rs 61,290. All Google Pixel smartphones have a cash back of 15%, regardless of the model and the storage variant.

Lastly, the 32GB variant of Samsung’s Galaxy S7 is being sold at a discount of Rs 8,600, bringing its effective price to Rs 43,400 onwards. The 32GB variant of Galaxy S7 edge is available at Rs 49,300, down from its original price of Rs 60,000. None of the Samsung smartphones have any cash back offers.