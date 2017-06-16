Alibaba backed digital payments offering major discounts on flagship smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung
New Delhi, June16:Alibaba-backed digital payments and commerce platform Paytm is offering major discounts on flagship smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung.
The discounts are available across all storage variants of the smartphones, along with a few exciting cash back offers.
Starting off with Apple, the iPhone 7’s 32GB variant is available at Rs 45,000 (originally priced at Rs 60,000) onwards, with an additional cash back of Rs 5,850. On the other hand, the 128GB version (originally launched at Rs 70,000) is available at 53,000 onwards. It also has a cash back offer of Rs 6,400. As for the iPhone 7 Plus’ 32GB variant, it’s available at Rs 58,000, down from its original price of Rs 72,000. The 128GB variant, which had an original price of Rs 82,000, is available at Rs 66,000. Both variants also have a cash back offer of Rs 7,000.
Lastly, the 32GB variant of Samsung’s Galaxy S7 is being sold at a discount of Rs 8,600, bringing its effective price to Rs 43,400 onwards. The 32GB variant of Galaxy S7 edge is available at Rs 49,300, down from its original price of Rs 60,000. None of the Samsung smartphones have any cash back offers.