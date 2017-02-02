Alibaba Mobile Business Group lauds Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for General Budget 2017

New Delhi, Feb. 2: Kenny Ye, GM-Overseas Business, Alibaba Mobile Business Group lauded the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for this year’s General Budget, saying that it is a ‘Budget for the masses’.

Speaking on the digital front, Ye appreciated Jaitley’s initiative towards digitisation and and expansion of the Bharat Net project, which will ensure high-speed broadband to 1.5lac gram panchayats via Wi-Fi.

“With increasing smartphone penetration and push for high-speed broadband connectivity in rural areas, a massive digital revolution is imminent in India,” Ye added.

Ajay Laddha, Co-Founder, YMS Mobitech Pvt. Ltd shared similar views on encouraging cashless transactions.

“Preempting spate of cashless transactions in the days ahead, announcement of a new payment regulatory board will help in realising Govt’s dream of a Digital Economy. Also, curb on cash transactions of over Rs. 3, 00, 000 will help in pushback of the parallel economy,” said Laddha.

“With measures to stimulate growth, promote the digital economy and provide relief to middle class through affordable housing, this Budget ticks all the right boxes,” said P S Choudhary, Head of Sales and Marketing, LML Limited, appreciating the General Budget 2017-18.

In terms of the Education sector, experts say that there has been a very strong inclination of this Budget towards improving the quality of education across the country.

“The launch of the Swayam platform, the upliftment of 3,479 educationally backward blocks, the setting up of the National Testing Agency and 100 skill centres across India will make quality education accessible and available to the masses and will help empower a generation of future leaders,” said Akshay Munjal, President, BML Munjal University.

“With jobs and skill training among top focus areas, the government’s agenda to improve quality education for youth of the country is a step in the right direction,” added Dharamraj Shukla, CEO, SpeedJet Aviation Academy.

The Budget was presented in Parliament on Wednesday. This year, for the first time, The Rail Budget was merged and presented with the Union Budget. (ANI-NewsVoir)