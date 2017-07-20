‘Alien’ was the talking point at Antur in Gadag district in Karnataka

GADAG,July20:‘Alien’ was the talking point at Antur in Gadag district once again on Wednesday when members of the Disclosure Team India arrived at the village from New Delhi. The team of the UFO (unidentified flying object)-focused organisation faced relentless queries from villagers about ‘aliens’.

Antur was in the news last week after some of the villagers claimed to have heard heavy breathing in the eaarly hours and discovered unusual ‘footprints’ in the fields. Many people from surrounding villages visited Antur to see the mysterious ‘footprints’.

The team from New Delhi visited the spot near Bhudeshwara mutt where ‘footprints’ were found and photographed them. They also measured the footprints and collected the mud from them. The trees in the vicinity were also checked for any possible scratch marks made by the “mysterious creature”.

It is said the team had sought permission from the Forest Department a few days ago, after the news of the ‘alien’ was reported. Ganesh Kalmath, one of the team members, said they collected all the data and samples pertaining to the “creature”.

  • “As of now we cannot say anything. But we will send the data for further evaluation and wait for the report,” he said.“Our team has worked in Manchikere in Uttara Kannada district and Kanagal village in Mysuru. Antur is the third case in Karnataka handled by us. We are trying to get evidence that pertain to extra terrestrial life,” he added.
