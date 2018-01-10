Aligarh Mayor don’t know to recite National Anthem, but he listens to it everyday

Aligarh, Jan 10: People can go wrong with anything, but not with the National Anthem and it is more shocking when a political figure fails to sing it.

A fresh controversy broke out after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member and newly elected Aligarh Mayor Mohammad Furkan claimed that he does not remember the national anthem properly.

“I don’t remember the national anthem completely. Why are you asking such questions? I respect the national anthem,” Furkan told reporters when asked to recite Jana Gana Mana after addressing his first press conference as the city Mayor.

However, in reply, Furkan said that he respects the National Anthem and the issue doesn’t invite any controversy.

“I listen to the National Anthem every day, I stand and pay respects it. I always pay respect to the National Anthem,” Furkan said.

The statement comes a barely a month after Furkan’s controversial oath ceremony, where the BSP corporator took the oath of secrecy in Urdu. Later, a scuffle ensued between the BJP and the BSP workers over the incident.

In December 2017, another BSP leader Sunita Verma – who’s the Mayor of Meerut – had categorically stated that national song Vande Mataram will not be sung ahead of the board meetings.

BSP leader Furkan became the first Muslim candidate to become Aligarh Mayor after defeating BJP candidate Rajiv Agarwal by a margin of 11,990 votes.

Aligarh is a traditional BJP bastion. The party lost the polls for the first time in 2017 ever since the system of direct voting was introduced for the mayoral post in 1995.

The BSP candidate’s victory is significant as the Mayawati-led party was badly mauled in the state Assembly elections earlier this year.

But this is not the first time when such incident has surfaced.

In 2016, a video resurfaced into light in which a couple of Congress leaders including the then president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee VM Sudheeran were seen forgetting the words of the National Anthem mid-way.

In 2017, Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh was unable to sing a single even a single lien of the National Song.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court modified its earlier ruling and ordered that it is no longer mandatory for cinema halls to play the national anthem at the beginning of every movie.

(With ANI Inputs)