Aligarh Muslim University Polls: Students take out silent march

Aligarh, Sep 24 : A group of AMU students today took out a silent march to press their demand for holding Students Union election as scheduled after the varsity authorities put it off indefinitely citing “disturbing situation” on the campus.

The protesters, including the candidates contesting the polls, also staged a dharna outside the Vice Chancellor’s residence. They have rejected the university’s proposal for holding elections at a later date.

“We have been denied our democratic right on the ground that external elements have entered the campus and could vitiate peace,” a spokesman of the protesting students said.

“The entire responsibility of screening those who enter the campus lies with the university and district authorities.

Why should we pay the price if the authorities have not been able to shoulder their responsibility,” he asked.

The varsity authorities had on Wednesday put off the elections, earlier scheduled to be held on September 26, citing “disturbing situation” due to the participation of expelled students and “criminals” during the poll campaign.

Meanwhile, university’s spokesman said another special meeting of the Executive Council is being held to review the report of the five member committee which was appointed on Thursday to resolve the matter.