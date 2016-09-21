Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union election cancelled

Aligarh, Sep 21 : The Aligarh Muslim University today cancelled the election to the varsity’s Students’ Union, which was scheduled to be held on September 27, citing “disturbing situation” due to the participation of expelled students and “criminals” during the poll campaign.

The decision to cancel the election was taken at a specially convened meeting of the university’s Executive Council in view of the “extraordinary situation” which had developed during the campaigning in the past few days, AMU Registrar Professor Asfar Ali Khan said in an official notification.

“A disturbing situation has developed following the participation of expelled students, criminals and non-students during the campaign. There are also reports that contestants and their supporters have been making forcible entries with vehicles into the Women’s College and other Halls of residence and classrooms,” the notification said.

“There are reports of blatant violation of the AMU Students’ Union amended regulations 2012, which are based on the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee,” it said.

AMU Vice Chancellor, Lt Gen Zameer Uddin Shah told PTI, “I had decided to hold the elections despite misgivings in some quarters because I am deeply committed to the functioning of the Students’ Union.

“However, I am pained by the fact that despite repeated warnings, there has been a blatant violation of election regulations both in letter and spirit. I am fully aware that a section of the student community will be angered by my decision,” he said.

“I owe a certain responsibility to this institution and I am fully prepared to be held accountable for this decision. I am determined not to hand over this institution to criminals and other anti-social elements trying to exploit sentiments of students and play with their careers,” he said.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been beefed up in and around the University campus and Rapid Action Force has been deployed at all sensitive points in the campus as a precautionary measure, a university official said.

The elections to the AMU Women’s College Students’ Union and elections for the student representatives to the University Court have also been cancelled, he added.