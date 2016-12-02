All 11 toll plazas of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, across India, will go cashless from today midnight

Mumbai, December 2: All 11 toll plazas of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, across India, will go “cashless” from midnight Friday, accepting toll payments through cards and or mobile wallets, an official said here.

RInfra is the concessionaire in 11 road projects, totalling 1,000 km and all in high-density traffic corridors, across India and has enabled all its 225 toll lanes to accept payments through debit, credit cards and mobile wallet Paytm from Friday night when toll collection resumes.

It becomes the first NHAI concessionaire to introduce cashless toll payments at all its toll plazas.

Vehicle owners can breeze through without having to worry about availability of cash as all the 11 centres have points of sale machines enabled by Paytm and hand-held card swipe machines to enable cashless payments.

For this, 146 PoS machines, or roughly 10 at each toll plaza, and 285 card swipe machines or roughly 15 at each toll post, have been deployed.

Besides, RInfra has dedicated one lane at each toll plaza for the tag users, fast tag users or the ETC tag users. One lane in each direction is also enabled for ETC-mode with a process underway to increase this number at each plaza.

Over the next few weeks, RInfra will also enable online payments, other digital wallet payments like MobiKwik and deploy micro-ATMs at the toll plazas for the comfort of drivers and vehicle owners. IANS