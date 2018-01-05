All Apple devices affected by ‘Meltdown’ and ‘Spectre’ bugs

All Apple users should be wary of a processor flaw that could leave them vulnerable to hackers, warned apple.

The company advised millions of customers to download software only from trusted sources after the security vulnerabilities, known as Meltdown and Spectre, were exposed on Wednesday.

There is no evidence that the flaws – which affect computer processors built by Intel and ARM – have been exploited by hackers, though companies including Microsoft have been working to provide fixes.

The company confirmed that Apple Watch was not affected by Meltdown and it planned to release and update for its web browser, Safari, in the coming days to defend against Spectre. The flaws were discovered by researchers at Google and academic institutions last year but were kept a secret.