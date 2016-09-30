All attempts being made to free soldier in Pakistan captivity: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Sep 30:  Home minister Rajnath Singh says all attempts are being made to free the Indian soldier in captivity in Pakistan.

Chandu Babulal Chauhan, a soldier serving with the 37 Rashtriya Rifles, was captured after he “inadvertently crossed over to the other side of the Line of Control”, the Indian Army has said. The capture of the Indian soldier is unrelated to the surgical strikes on the terrorist bases inside the Line of Control.

Islamabad has however maintained that Chauhan had been captured by Pakistani troops and was now being kept at the military headquarters in Nikayal.

