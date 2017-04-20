All demands of OPS camp accepted, will order probe over Jaya’s death: EPS

Chennai, April 20: Edappadi Plainiswamy, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening said that all the demands of the O Panneerselvam camp are accepted. And we do not have any demands, Palaniswamy added.

Today afternoon K Munusamy said that they demand affidavit submitted by Sasikala camp to EC stating Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran are holding party-position must be taken back. KP Munusamy also demanded that the Tamil Nadu govt must initiate & recommend CBI probe into the mysterious death of late CM J Jayalalitha. If they accept these demands only then there will be talks, he added.

According to sources, the OPS camp has never demanded the Chief Minister’s post.

The OPS camp had mainly demanded the removal of Sasikala loyalist ministers from the cabinet, the proof for Sasikala’s and Dinakaran’s ouster from the party and the probe over the death of Jayalalithaa.

E Palaniswamy said that the government would be ordering an investigation over the death of Jayalalithaa.

