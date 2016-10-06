All-female Comedy Movie ‘Ocean’s Eight’ to release in 2018

Los Angeles, Oct 6: “Oceans Eight”, the all-female spin-off of 2001 comedy heist film “Oceans Eleven” — will release on June 8, 2018, Warner Bros has announced.

Actress Sandra Bullock will lead the cast of Gary Ross directorial, which also stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, and Sarah Paulson, reports variety.com.

Bullock’s character will be the leader of a group of thieves and cons who try to pull off a major heist. The film is likely to go on floors soon in New York.

“Ocean’s Eight” is a spin-off from the “Ocean’s Eleven” trilogy of heist comedies released in 2001, 2004 and 2007, which were directed by Steven Soderbergh and starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts. The three films grossed more than $1.1 billion worldwide.