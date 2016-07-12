All humans are equal before hunger, these Muslim couple in Kashmir proves it once again

Kashmir, July 12: Kashmir remains tense. The death toll of civilians killed in protests triggered by Friday’s killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani rose to 32 on Monday. Half of Jammu & Kashmir is still under curfew. But none of this mattered to a Muslim couple who risked their lives to get food to their Hindu friends. They once again prove that, Muslim or Hindu, all humans are equal before hunger.

According to a report in India Today, Zubeda Begum and her husband walked miles on a deserted road in Srinagar on Monday, carrying bags of food, after they got a call from their Hindu friends living across the river Jhelum who told them that they were out of food, according to a report by huffingtonpost.in.

“She had called me in the morning saying her family needed food supplies,” Zubeda told India Today, as she went about her mission braving the strict curfew in Srinagar. “They have an ailing grandmother staying with them. I am taking the food to them.”

Diwanchand Pandit and his family are Valley residents who had had no access to food in the previous couple of days because of curfew. Thirty protesters were killed and over 300 injured in disputed Indian-administered Kashmir on July 9 after thousands defied a curfew following the death of a top rebel commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani, officials said. Zubeda and Diwanchand’s family have known each other for some time.

“Everyone is suffering here. We are so glad that these people came here. This is where the humanity lies,” said Diwanchand Pandit.

