All India Conference of Waqf Boards begins today

| By :

New Delhi [India], Jan. 7 (ANI): The All India Conference of Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of states and union territories' Waqf Boards will today begin here in the national capital.

The conference will be inaugurated by Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Various issues, including review of progress under the schemes relating to grant of financial assistance for computerisation of waqf properties, strengthening of waqf boards and development of waqf properties by the National Waqf Development Corporation Ltd., will be discussed during the conference. (ANI)