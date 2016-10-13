All India Muslim Personal Law Board rejects move on uniform civil code

New Delhi, Oct 13 : The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday rejected the Law Commission’s questionnaire on Uniform Civil Code and decided to boycott it.

This came days after the union government told the Supreme Court that Triple Talaq, Nikaah Halaal and polygamy were not integral to the practice of Islam or essential religious practices.

“Uniform Civil Code is divisive and will lead to social unrest,” said AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani.

“It is against the spirit of the Constitution, which safeguards the right of citizens to practice their culture and religion,” he told the media.

“Uniform Civil Code is not good for this nation. There’re so many cultures in this nation and they have to be respected.”

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) president Maulana Arshad Madni, who was at the briefing, said: “The Muslim Personal Law is based on Quran and Hadith and we cannot alter it.

“Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) wants to impose dictatorship in the name of democracy,” he added.