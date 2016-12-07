Mumbai, December 7: All is not well between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Reportedly, they are likely to split apart after their 10 years of married life. Aishwarya and Abhishek married on April 20, 2007. They have a five-year-old daughter, Aaradhya.

The reason behind their split is said to be that Abhishek Bachchan do not like his wife continuing in the film industry, where Aishwarya Rai is exited to grab good offers from bollywood, after her comeback movie, Ae Dil he Mushkil. And Abhishek bachchan is against her wish to start a media and entertainment company of her own.

Earlier, reports came out that, Aishwarya’s in-laws are not so happy with her acting in Ae Dil He Mushkil, as there are certain steamy scenes in the film with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor. There is also a more exciting photo shoot for a film magazine.

All the best to the Mrs., @karanjohar, Ranbir, Anushka and the entire team of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Can’t wait to see it! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 28, 2016

Amitabh Bachchan has refused to make any comment on Aishwarya’s actin but Jaya Bachchan slammed Aishwarya in a backhanded “zamana kharab ho gaya”. According to sources, for about six months, the couple have been living separately.

There is also a heated debate over property and assets as most of it belongs to Abhishek. The two sides have deployed their lawyers and chartered accountants to go into the details.

Aishwarya has dated Arbaaz’s brother Salman Khan before her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan, has been attempting to get in touch with Salman Khan. But he is , but the Khan is said to be uninterested in meeting her. The two were in a roaring romance in the early 2000s, with Salman being said to have assaulted her.

The marriage has also been controversial since it was reported widely that Aishwarya, who was said to be a manglik, was married to a tree before Abhishek. The astrological superstition is that a manglik woman loses her husband quick.