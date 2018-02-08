All Premier, suburban trains will soon have four CCTV cameras in each coach

Northern railway GM Vishwesh Chaube Chaube announced that all Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Duranto train coaches are to be fitted with CCTV.

Video Surveillance systems are to be installed at several stations over NR from Nirbhaya Fund.

”All Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto train coaches are to be fitted with CCTVs – one each on the entry gates and two in the gallery”,Vishwesh Chaube reportedly said.

Also, Southern Railway plans to introduce suburban trains with 12-car rakes between Moore Market Complex and Avadi this month, to carry an additional 3,400 people per day on the route.