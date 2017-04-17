All schools in Naushera closed as Pakistan continues firing
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, April 17: As ceasefire violation by Pakistan continues in Naushera all the schools in the area was closed until further orders.
Reportedly, the Pakistani Army has initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars on Monday along the Line of Control (LC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector. The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively against the Pak firing.