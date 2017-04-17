All schools in Naushera closed as Pakistan continues firing

April 17, 2017 | By :
All schools in Naushera closed as Pakistan continues firing
All schools in Naushera closed as Pakistan continues firing.

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, April 17: As ceasefire violation by Pakistan continues in Naushera all the schools in the area was closed until further orders.

Reportedly, the Pakistani Army has initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars on Monday along the Line of Control (LC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector. The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively against the Pak firing.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan- arrested for leaking classified information
UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Pakistani lord’s ‘black day’ campaign causes ruckus outside Indian High Commission
Two polio vaccinators shot dead in Pakistan
Top