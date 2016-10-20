All you want to know about Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy 2016, schedule and live streaming

Kuantan, October 20: The Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy 2016 would be held at Kuantan District in Malaysia. The venue for the event is Wisma Belia Hockey Stadium in Malaysia.

Pakistan, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia are the six major Asian teams to participate in the 2016 tournament.

The matches would be held from 20 to 27 October at 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM.

Visa issues and injuries have ruled out several key players in both indian and Pakistan teams. Pakistan has to play in the absence of team captain Mohamed Irfan, who could not be arrived in Kuantan, due to visa problems.

Coach Junaid Khan said that the absence of captain Mohamed Irfan will be deeply felt, but they have Plan B to counter the Malaysians in their opening act on Thursday. Pakistan won the last two editions and is aiming for a hat-trick.

“Our captain Mohamed Irfan could not make it here due to visa problems and so we will be bringing in another player soon. It will be tougher for us now, but we have a Plan B to counter his absence,” said Junaid. “We came here on a hat-trick mission, and winning the first match will be utmost in our minds to kick-start that ambition.”

India is also not without problems in the ACT when they face Japan on Thursday as they will be without forward SV Sunil, who is down with a wrist injury and midfielder Manpreet Singh a groin injury. Sunil has been replaced by Ramandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh for Manpreet.

“We have come here with a several new players in a very tournament. After the Rio Olympics, we look forward to the ACT with the hope a podium finish. That has been our stand all along,” said India’s coach Roelant Oltmans in Kuantan today.

Malaysian head coach Stephen van Huizen is confident his Malaysian Tigers have the pedigree to explore Pakistan, who emerged champions in 2012 and 2013, in front of hockey-loving fans in this city.

Malaysia will field its strongest penalty corner battery of six players, as well as having a far improved squad than the one which finished sixth in the Australian Hockey League.

“Both Pakistan and Malaysia missed out of the Rio Olympics and are trying to climb back into the world hockey ladder and so I expect a tough match from the ACT defending champions,” said van Huizen at a pre-match press conference here today.

The six penalty corner specialists for Malaysia are Shahril Saabah, Fitri Shaari, Firhan Ashaari, Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim, Najmi Fariza and the Terenganu’s forward Faizal Saari.

“Our penalty corner choices are the strongest ever as I have five other players to select from other than our No 1 Razie Rahim,” said Van Huizen. “This will be our mainstay in the tournament, where we aim to qualify for the semi-finals first and then take one game at a time.”

“Of course we will miss the services of Marhan Jalil, Muhammad Izad and Baljit Singh but we do expect injuries along the way. We lost two guys due to injuries but compensated with Razie and Nabil. Don’t forget that Nabil is very experience in midfield and we have introduced Faizal back into the team. We have a very good competition side,” said Van Huizen.

He, however, cautioned that Pakistan has a good and strong history and Malaysia’s track record against them has been nothing but sultry.

“We did beat Pakistan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Trophy (1-0) which was the last time both teams played against each other and we expect a very tough match against them.”

“They are a very experienced team and are trying to come back in the world of hockey. And being defending champions we expect them to be very well prepared for this tournament,” added the Malaysian head coach.

The Malaysians have never beaten Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy – losing 3-2 in the inaugural 2011 event, securing a 2-2 draw in 2012 and lost 1-0 in 2013. The tournament was not held in 2014 and 2015.

Fixtures:

India would play its first match on Thursday against Japan.

The matches will be telecast on Star Sports 4 and Star Sports HD4 in India.

They can also be streamed online on hotstar.com.

Schedule: