In Allahabad Congress poster depicts Rahul as ‘Arjun avataar’

September 12, 2016 | By :

Allahabad, Sep 12: When the AICC and UPCC are gearing up for the much awaited Congress vice president and Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi’s road show, to be taken out on city streets on Thursday, two young Congress leaders have raked up a controversy by displaying a poster in different parts of the city including Subhash Chauraha, purportedly depicting Rahul Gandhi as “Arjun avataar” and “Yug Purush”.

The controversial poster comes on Monday, three days before the mega road show being organized by the Congress party under its “Kisan yatra” campaign in Allahabad. It has put the local party leaders in a tight spot.

“While welcoming Congress vice president and Amethi MP, Congress leaders have not only described Rahul Gandhi as “Yug Purush” but also depicted him as “Arjun avataar” reads the poster which has photographs of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Vadra, UPCC chief Raj Babbar, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi along with Congress leaders Haseeb Ahmad,Shirish Chandra Dubey and Kadir Bhai.

The poster describes both Ahmad and Dubey as Congress leaders.

Interestingly, senior Congress leaders in the city were not aware about such poster and even refused to comment on the issue.

“We are concentrating on preparations for Congress vice president’s road show and won’t waste time on such posters,” said a senior party leader preferring anonymity. He, however, assured that he would put up the issue before the office bearers of UPCC.

Congress leader, Haseeb Ahmad, however, told TOI, “when BJP leaders can depict their state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya as Vishnu avataar then, why can’t congress workers depict Rahul Gandhi as Arjun avatar.”
He further claimed “Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is working hard to bring Congress back to power in the state and for that, he is taking out 2,500 km long kisan yatra to win the confidence of the masses.”

While UP is the biggest state of the country and to win the state in next assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi is constantly progressing towards his goal and this shows, that Rahul has kept his eyes on UP polls as great warrior Arjun did.

