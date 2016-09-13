Allahabad Congress poster ‘portrays’ Rahul Gandhi as ‘Arjun avatar,’ ‘Yug Purush’

Allahabad, September 13: Days ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s road show being organised by the Congress in the wake of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, two young party members have evoked a controversy by purportedly portraying the party vice-president as ‘Arjun avataar’ and ‘Yug Purush’ in hoardings.

“Arjun avatar, Yug Purush. Shri Rahul Gandhi ji ka sangam nagri mein swagat hai,” reads the hoarding welcoming Rahul to Allahabad for the road show on Thursday, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The hoarding has the picture of Rahul, party president president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Raj Babbar, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi along with Congress leaders Haseeb Ahmad, Shirish Chandra Dubey and Kadir Bhai.

According to reports, senior Congress leaders were unaware that such hoardings were being installed in the city and said they “concentrating on preparations for Congress vice president’s road show and won’t waste time on such posters.”

Rahul is visiting towns and cities across the state as part of Congress’ 2,500 km long ‘kisan yatra’ campaign, with eyes on the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.