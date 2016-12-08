Allahabad High Court Rules Triple Talaq is Unconstitutional

December 8, 2016

Allahabad, Dec 08: Asserting that triple talaq violates the rights of Muslim women, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday termed it as unconstitutional.

The court also said that no Personal Law Board is above the Constitution.
The practice has also been challenged in the Supreme Court by several women and the central government has told the top court that it is against gender justice, equality and the Constitution.
The influential All India Muslim personal law board has defended the practice, saying it is better to divorce a woman than kill her. The rights bestowed by religion can’t be questioned in a court of law, it has said.
