Allegations again against Donald Trump : Now, Porn actress Jessica Drake accuses him for propositioning her

Los Angeles, Oct 24: An adult film actor said Saturday she was kissed and propositioned by Donald Trump 10 years ago at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Jessica Drake, who appears in pornographic movies, is the latest woman to publicly accuse the Republican nominee of unwanted sexual advances. The accusations, some dating back decades ago, have emerged in the final weeks of the presidential campaign.

Trump has vigorously denied such claims. In a statement released Saturday, the Trump campaign called Drake’s account “totally false and ridiculous.”

Drake said Trump invited her to his suite one evening, where she arrived with two other women. “He grabbed each of us tightly in a hug and kissed each of us on the lips without asking for permission,” rake said. She said she received another call “from either Donald or a male calling on his behalf offering me $10,000.” She declined, she said.