Alleged Indian spy on death row dies in Pakistan

Lahore, Apr. 12 (ANI): Kirpal Singh, an alleged Indian spy, who was on death row in Pakistan, has died in Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital. Kot Lakhpat check post’s official in charge, Sub Inspector Muhammad Nafees said that Singh was admitted to the hospital shortly after a severe chest pain early in Monday morning, reports the Dawn. Doctors’ initially diagnosed that Singh had had a cardiac arrest and shifted him to the intensive care unit because of his critical condition, said Nafees, adding that he died after a few hours. Singh, around 50, is said to have crossed over to Pakistan on February 29, 1992, and was arrested on alleged charges of being involved in a bomb explosion and for spying, for which he was later sentenced to death. He was acquitted of bomb charges by the Lahore High Court (LHC) but his death sentence wasn’t commuted. Police have taken his body to a morgue for post-mortem examination.