Allegedly hurting religious sentiments : AISSF decided to move court against Arvind Kejriwal

Moga, July 11: All India Sikh Students Federation -AISSF- today decided to move court against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after the AAP convener’s photo appeared on the front page of a weekly showing him as ‘Nihang’.

AISSF had directed its Delhi unit to file a case against Kejriwal under IPC Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), AISSF president Karnail Singh Peermohammed said here.

“We are taking a serious note of it. The photo showing Kejriwal as ‘Nihang’ has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs,” he said.

AISSF asked Kejriwal to tender an apology or face action.

Kejriwal is already a facing similar case of hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs after the Youth Manifesto of AAP showed the picture of Golden Temple with the party’s symbol broom superimposed on it.

The Nihang, belonging to a martial tradition begun by Sikh Gurus, are known for their bravery in the battlefield.