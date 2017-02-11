‘Alliance between 2 youngsters’: Akhilesh and Rahul release Common Minimum Programme

Lucknow, Feb 11: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi launch the alliance’s 10-point common minimum programme.

Launching the programme, Akhilesh said, in a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that ‘no one should get so emotional or so angry during the election’.

He also said that ‘some people do Mann ki Baat but no Kaam ki Baat’, in another dig at the PM.

Rejecting the PM’s claims that this is an alliance between ‘two families’, the two leaders said that this is an alliance between two youngsters and their vision.

Following are some of the commitments under the CMP:

– 33 per cent reservation for women in assembly.

– Free cycle to the girls of Class 9 to Class 12. 20 lakh youth to be trained for jobs.

– Free power to farmers.

– Free homes to poor.