‘Alliance, criticism can’t go hand in hand’: Javadekar warns Shiv Sena

New Delhi, May 29: Minister of State for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar has cornered the Shiv Sena, the BJP’s alliance partner in Maharashtra, for constantly criticising the ruling dispensation at the Centre and said criticism and coalition ‘cannot go hand in hand.’ “Shiv Sena is our old ally. We have been in alliance since 1984. I have been a witness of this alliance since the days of Bala Saheb,” Javadekar said in an exclusive interview to ETV News head Jagdeesh Chandra. “Our relation is strong, but I believe that there are some Shiv Sena leaders who are not able to digest the success of the BJP. But I believe that staying in alliance and constantly criticising cannot go hand in hand,” he added. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completed two years in office at the Centre, the Shiv Sena in a recent editorial published in party mouthpiece Saamna, criticised the BJP-led government for its efforts at a dialogue with neighbouring Pakistan, inability to control rising prices, farmers’ suicides and faltering on its promise of bringing back black money stashed in offshore accounts. Uddhav Thackeray-led party also complained about the schemes that the ruling dispensation at the Centre has rolled out in the last two years, saying the NDA regime had announced almost 40 schemes but in reality the people were aware of only about six or seven. The Shiv Sena, however, reserved praises for the Prime Minister, saying he is single-handedly running the chariot of the government courtesy his stern leadership.