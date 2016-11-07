Alliance soon? Congress poll strategist Prashant Kishor meets Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Nov 07: Amidst reports of not being given an appointment by the UP CM, Congress party’s election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday finally got to meet Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. Earlier during the day, Akhilesh said any decision on a grand alliance for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be taken by Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and stressed that he would give his suggestions only at party platform.

“I will give my suggestions only at party platform. Elections are near, who will be benefited, who will lose (in alliance) is to be taken note of. The decision is to be taken by party’s national president,” Akhilesh told reporters, refusing to publicly state his stand on the issue. He was speaking outside Gayatri Prajapatis official residence where he had gone to condole death of his cabinet colleague’s father.

When asked specifically about the possibility of SP joining hand with Congress, Akhilesh parried a direct reply, saying, “If SP and Congress want alliance, will you (media) stop it’?’ He did not elaborate on the query made against the backdrop of Kishor meeting Mulayam, triggering speculation of a maha-gathbandhan (grand alliance) similar to the one in Bihar.

Kishor held prolonged discussion spread over two sessions yesterday just a day after top leaders of socialist- leaning parties attended SPs silver jubilee meet — a move seen as an attempt by Mulayam to forge an alliance for the crucial polls hardly a few months away.

This was for the third time in six days that Kishor met Mulayam, who is trying to cobble together an alliance of like-minded parties. The first meeting had taken place at Mulayams Delhi residence on November 1.