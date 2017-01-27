Allotment of 90 acres land to Raheel Sharif under constitutional provision: ISPR

Rawalpindi, Jan. 27: Authorities have clarified that the allotment of 90 acres land to former Pakistan army chief General (Retd.) Raheel Sharif was made through a ‘constitutional provision’.

In a statement on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “Issue of allotment of agricultural land to Army officers and soldiers is being debated and conjectured for last few days. In this regard it may be known that such allotments are through constitutional provision. Allotment to former COAS General Raheel Sharif, Retd is also under same provision and through government / Army procedures.”

The statement comes after the news created much controversy.

It added, “This debate with intent of maligning Army also has the potential to create misunderstandings between state institutions thus considered detrimental to existing cohesion.”

According to the documents, which were circulated on social media and published by some newspapers, Sharif was gifted about 90 acres on Bedian Road in the capital of Punjab province through the army-controlled Border Area Committee.

This was reportedly done by the army without consulting the civilian government. The total value of the land has been estimated at Rs. 1.35 billion.

Sharif was reportedly allotted 50 acres in line with his rank as a four-star general, and another 40 acres as the chief of army staff. The land is in Mauza Rukh Bathant, located on the western side of the BRB Canal and adjacent to Mauza Heear, close to the Indian border.

Experts said the allotment of land and distribution of other facilities to senior army officers is done directly by the army’s General Headquarters through the adjutant general, an officer of the rank of lieutenant general.

All Border Area Committees across Pakistan have the records of all the land along the frontier and these lands are given only to army officials. (ANI)